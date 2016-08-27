“My bed is a magical place where I suddenly remember everything I forgot to do”. .. Anonymous

Chitral — The Chief Minister KP has just inaugurated the 81 Kilometer motorway project Â from Swabi to Chakdara. This project along with the tunnel and allÂ would be completed in 15 months it was declared. The project includes two tunnels of two kilometers length besides five interchanges. The motorway /tunnel would be constructed by the Frontier Works Organisation.

In comparison, the Lowari tunnel was first inaugurated 50 years ago and then re- inaugurated 10 years back. According to the NHA 80 percent work has been completed,Â but still it is doubtful whether it will be completed in the next fifteen months, or a yet another new deadline would be given. After all what is the reason that a huge project like the Swat motorway/tunnel can be completed in 15 months but our own very Lowari tunnel can not/has not be completed in 15 years? — CN report, 27 Aug 2016.