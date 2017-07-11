Here are ten mantras to help you age gracefully, to make life after retirement more pleasant, to enjoy and treasure the elder years of wisdom and intelligence.

1. Never say ‘I am too old’

There are three ages, chronological, biological, and psychological. The first is calculated based on our date of birth; the second is determined by health conditions, and the third is how old you feel you are. While we don’t have control over the first, we can take care of our health with good diet, exercise and a cheerful attitude. A positive attitude and optimistic way of thinking can reverse the third age.

2. Health is wealth

If you really love your kids and kin, taking care of yourself and your health should be your priority. Thus, you will not be a burden to them. Have an annual health check-up and take the prescribed medicines regularly. Take out health care insurance coverage.

3. Money is important

Money is essential for meeting the basic necessities of life, keeping good health and earning family respect and security. Don’t spend beyond your means, even for your children. You have lived for them throughout, and it is time you enjoyed a harmonious life with your spouse. If your children are grateful they should take care of you. But never take that for granted.

4. Relaxation and recreation

The most relaxing and refreshing forces are a healthy and religious attitude, good sleep, music and laughter. Have faith in your religion, learn to sleep well, love good music, and see the fun side of life.

5. Time is precious

It’s almost like holding a horse’s reins. When they are in your hands, you can control them. Imagine that every day you are born again. Yesterday is a paid check. Tomorrow is a promissory note. “Today is ready cash; use it profitably. Live this moment”.

6. Change is the only permanent thing

We should accept change; it is inevitable. The only way to make sense out of change is to join the dance. Change has brought about many pleasant things. We should be happy that our children are blessed.

7. Enlightened selfishness

We are all basically self-interested. Whatever we do, we naturally expect something in return. We should definitely be grateful to those who stood by us. But our focus should be on the internal satisfaction and happiness we derive by doing good for others, without expecting anything in return but the warm glow we get, which in the end, is what we really want.

8. Forgive, then Forget

Don’t be bothered too much by others’ mistakes. It is certainly hard in the heat of the moment to turn the other cheek, but, for the sake of our own health and happiness, let us forgive and forget as soon as we can. Otherwise, we will only be increasing our blood pressure.

9. Everything has a reason; a purpose

Take life as it comes. Accept yourself as you are, and also accept others for what they are. Everybody is unique and right in their own way.

10. Overcome the fear of death

We all know that one day we have to leave this world. Still, we are afraid of death. We think that our spouse and children will be unable to withstand our loss. But the truth is that no one is able to to die for you; though they may painfully mourn for some time. Time heals everything and they will carry on. Remember, no one leaves this world alive.