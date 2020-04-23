Chitral News

Sixth Coronavirus patient officially recorded in Chitral districts

CHITRAL: A man age 60 who had returned fro Gilgit and was in quarantine accordingly has been verified as being a positive virus case. This brings the total to 6 with four persons from Lower Chitral and two from upper Chitral. It may be noted that these are official figures issued by the health department. The actual number of affected remains unknown due to absence of testing facilities in Chitral. Meanwhile the influx of Chitralis from down country into Chitral continues and the population of the two districts is at it’s zenith at this time,- just the right time to conduct population census!. Maybe we can claim our lost Assembly seat back — CN report, 23 Apr 2020.

