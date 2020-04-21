Pakistani nation: A hero here, zero there

CHITRAL: It is very unique of the Pakistani people that where they are way ahead in one field, they miserably lacking in the other more important one. When it comes to observing religious rites and rituals we are second to none, in fact we are the ‘greatest’. Our Cities and villages have the highest density of mosques per square kilometre in the world. Our mosques are full of prayer goers five times a day. Our people are die hard observers of Ramadan and never compromise on fasting come what may. They even fast during travelling and when ill. We are the

country which sends second highest number of pilgrims for Haj and Umra and we have highest number of repeat Haj and Umra goers compared to any other country in the world. In the current pandemic situation when all other muslim countries have imposed a ‘pray at home’ rule, our government has graciously allowed people to pray collectively in the mosques. Considering all the above facts and factors, we can call our nation a HERO.

However when it comes to owning a reputation in the comity of nations, we are 156 in the list of most corrupt countries. ranking only above a few wretched ones. We are not trusted nor depended on. Our religiosity has not made any effect on our conduct in everyday lives, vis a vis honesty, dependability, righteousness and truthfulness,. Unfortunately, there we are a big ZERO .. CN report, 21 Apr 2020