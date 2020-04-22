Insaf Teachers Association Chitral deplores breach of merit in appointments

CHITRAL: Insaf Teachers Association (ITA) Lower Chitral, has in a press release strongly condemned the breach of merit while appointing PST teachers in different UCs of lower Chitral. The statement said the previous DEO (Female ) Halima Bibi was informed of the irregularity in February but despite that the appointments were made without advertising them according to procedure. The president of the Association, Abdul Ghani said that PTI stands for meritocracy. Nepotism and favoritism only damage the image of the party, he said.

The President on behalf of the Association said that if all such non transparent and unfair appointments are not cancelled the association would hold a press conference on 27 April bringing to light all proofs and political interference in this regard. .. CN report, 22 Apr 2020