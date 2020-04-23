Chitral News Briefs

Chitral News

  • Corona positive cases keep rising in Chitral
  • Sixth Coronavirus patient officially recorded in Chitral districts
  • Insaf Teachers Association Chitral deplores breach of merit in appointments
  • Five persons detected with COVID-19 infection in Chitral
  • First positive case of COVID-19 recorded in Chitral
  • Another Chitrali scholar joins the PhD ranks
  • Chitrali Doctor authors outstanding book on medicine
  • Chitrali working in KSA falls off a building to death
  • Female educationists get new assignments in Chitral
  • Chitrali living in Karachi succumbs to COVID-19
  • Passenger full van accident exposes the ‘strict lock down’ in Chitral
  • Abbas Manager of Reshun passes away
  • Suspicious sanitizers ceased in Chitral bazar
  • Repair work of Airport road finally launched
  • Entrants into Chitral to be screened for Corona Virus
  • Protest against poor performance of ‘Telenor’
  • Miscellaneous News Briefs
  • Power outages increase despite increase in Golen Gol water
  • RM AKHSP Merajuddin gets promoted
  • Chairman DDAC advice’s officials, contractors to be honest
  • Woman hanged by husband on suspicion of illicit relations
  • Hindukush Express to launch cargo service
  • Mother of four commits suicide in Arkari
  • Chitrali student tops KMU BDS final exams
  • Chitrali Army officers promoted as Lieutenant Colonel
  • Woman’s body found by the riverside in Sin Kulum Chitral
  • Fazle Amin Lal of Mulkhow passes away
  • Qadir Nasir appointed Regional Municipal Officer
  • Thanks to clerics: Valentine day passes without acrimony
  • Seven Chitrali candidates qualify for PMS
  • Smile a while now!
  • Politician arrested in Corona virus rumour case
  • Chitral residents blast NHA for poor condition of roads
  • Chitrali student wins gold medal at Islamia College Peshawar
  • Journalist Farooqi’s sister passes away
