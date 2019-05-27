Govt urged to save school from flash floods in upper Chitral. 

Chitral: A government middle school in Dizg village is at the verge of being washed away by flash floods. Local people have called upon the education department Chitral to take immediate steps to save the public property from destruction. Govt Middle School Dizg, upper Chitral. Besides Dizg, the Government Middle School for Boys also caters to the villages of Istach, Khruzg and Mahting which have no other schools for the students of middle classes.

The school building was constructed about 20 years ago and is located in the foothills near the corner of Khotan Lasht in Dizg. For the last two years, the nullahs in the mountains have seen frequent flash floods after torrential rains. Due to the climate change phenomenon, this area is experiencing heavy and torrential rains causing flooding in all small and big nullahs in the mountains.

This year, two flash floods have already hit the school and accumulated debris and mud on its outer wall towards the mountain. Besides the school, about seven houses and private properties are also threatened by the flash floods. The locals said if the school building built at a cost of millions of rupees was damaged, children of the four villages would be deprived of continuing education.

They said by using heavy machinery the paths of the floods could easily be diverted towards the desert of Khotan Lasht. They urged the education department as well as the elected representatives to take notice of the issue and save the school from being washed away by floods. .. GH Farooqi, 27 May 2019