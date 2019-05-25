Demand for public execution of child rapists grows

Chitral: After the recent incident of a ten year old girl being kidnapped, raped,murdered and dumped in the forest in Islamabad, there has been an almost unanimous outcry for immediate public execution of such criminals.

In Pakistan there is seven years prison for a rape crime which virtually amounts to encouraging the crime. Child rape, the most heinous of crimes is becoming common in Pakistan for the simple reason that the punishment is so lenient.

Some time ago another such case occurred in the Qasur town of Punjab. The culprit was apprehended with much difficulty and although eventually sentenced to death for murder, but no body saw the punishment being executed, thus the deterrent effect went missing from the punishment. Ever since more such cases have happened.

The purpose of punishment should be to teach a lesson to the people that crime cannot escape punishment in proportion to it’s severity. Merely taking the life of the criminal in the dark hours as is the practice (when rarely death penalty is executed), does not serve any purpose. Punishment should be loud and clear.

Beheading, stoning or hanging should be minimum punishment for such heinous criminals of humanity and such punishment should be executed in a public place and broadcasted on television. Only then will human rights be safeguarded against those who grossly violate human rights misusing the criminal flaw in the law. .. CN report, 25 May 2019