Committee formed to promote religious harmony in Chitral

CHITRAL: Pakistan Council of World Religions (Faith Friends) arranged a coordination meeting for representatives of different religions and faiths on Friday, which resolved to promote religious harmony in Chitral.

Chaired by Allama Maqsood Ahmed Salfi, religious leaders from different schools of thought attended the meeting. They resolved to work together to further promote religious and social harmony in Chitral.

It was also agreed that all-out efforts would be made to promote religious harmony at the grassroots level, says a press release sent to ChitralToday.

The participants unanimously agreed to make Shahbaz Ahmed as the coordinator of a committee which will work for promotion of religious harmony in Chitral.

Members of the committee will be: Shahi Masjid Chitral Khateeb Molana Khaliquz Zaman, District Khateeb Molana Fazle Mola, District Naib Nazim Molana Abdul Shakoor, Molana Omer Qureshi and Molana Salamatullah.

From the Ismaili Muslim community, Sher Aziz Baig, member District Council; Ghulam Mustafa, member District Council, and Muhammad Yaqoob, member District Council will be the members.

The minority communities will be represented by Unth Baig and Na Baig, Kalash community members of the District Council, and Babar Masih and Rebecca Shehzadi from the Christian community.

Besides, Wasiuddin Akash, Samiullah, Shujaur Rehman and Naqqash will be representing the youth in the committee.