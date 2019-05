Chitral: The cases of children infected with polio virus has shown a sharp increase in the country with KP province leading the affectees. A total number of 19 cases of polio infection have been recorded so far in Pakistan this year out of which 13 are from the KP province. Two polio victims have been diagnosed recently one from DI Khan and Waziristan each. .. CN report, 24 May 2019

