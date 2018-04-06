10 Sentences that Can Change Your Life
#1 “People aren’t against you; they are for themselves.”
#2 “Climb mountains not so the world can see you, but so you can see the world.”
#3 “You learn more from failure than from success; don’t let it stop you. Failure builds character.”
#4 “The most dangerous risk of all – The risk of spending your life not doing what you want on the bet you can buy yourself the freedom to do it later”
#5 “Go where you’re celebrated, not where you’re tolerated.”
#6 “The person that you will spend the most time with in your life is yourself, so you better try to make yourself as interesting as possible.”
#7 “If you accept your limitations you go beyond them.”
#8 “People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing.. that’s why we recommend it daily.”
#9 “Everyone you meet is afraid of something, loves something, and has lost something”
#10 “Comfort is the enemy of achievement.”
You made my day today!