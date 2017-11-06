Englishman searching for uncle’s grave in Chitral

Dear sirs,

I wonder if you could help me please. Shown here is the gravestone of my mother’s grandparents which is in a cemetery in Cambridgeshire, England. It includes details of one of their sons who died in Chitral. The gravestone does not mention a military rank and I wonder what a poorly educated young man from Cambridgeshire was doing in Chitral at that time and if he has a grave in that area. In case you cannot see the inscription clearly it reads ” Frederick James (Joyce), son of the above, who died at Larane, Kotal, Chitral, India, Aug 24th 1895 aged 23″.

Thank you for your time and I would welcome any information that you or your readers would be able to give me.

Yours sincerely

Robert Whiteman

Athalia Joyce grave0001.jpg

