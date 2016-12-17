“My bed is a magical place where I suddenly remember everything I forgot to do”. .. Anonymous

Dear Sir,

Through your esteemed news website I wish to solicit answer from the educated class and the intelligentsia of a question that keeps perturbing me all the time.

Pakistan claims to be the citadel of Islam; it has the highest density of mosques per square kilometer compared to any other muslim country, It has the largest network of madrassahs compared to any other muslim country, It has the largest Islamic Tableeghi organisation in the world, The ratio of prayer goers is highest in Pakistan compared to anywhere else, there are Darse Quran sessions every where regularly even amongst the women folk.

Despite all the realities mentioned above, why is it that Pakistan is highest in the world corruption level index, why is it that Pakistan is known as the epicenter of counterfeit goods production, why is it that Pakistan produces the largest number of adulterated and fake medicines and even exports it worldwide.

The Batkhela bazaar, once the heartland of Taliban in Pakistan, was then and still known as the largest market of counterfeit and adulterated goods production.

Why after all is this anomaly between what we claim and what we are. For a simple unbiased person viewing it from outside, it would appear as if (Naoozu Billah) Islam teaches all this cheating and forgery. If not , then why are we doing all this and making ourselves the target of distrust and disrespect the world over?. — Izharul Haq, Chitral, 06 Nov 2016.