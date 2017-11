URDU NEWS / اردو خبریں

Did you know?

Jeff Bezos owner of Amazon became the richest man in the world Friday morning, after adding nearly $7 billion to his wealth overnight. With Amazon’s share price surging Friday morning after its earnings report, Bezos’s wealth shot up to more than $90 billion, according to calculations by CNBC and data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That put Bezos past Bill Gates to become the richest man in the world.