Golden Opportunity: Shops for rent on attractive terms: Newly built RCC shops on byepass road New Ataliq Bazar Chitral City are available for retail shops, whole sale centers, banks, franchises, organisations etc, at very attractive terms. Customized Shops can be made on order too. — contact cell # 03469890994 for details.
Good Step!!!
Any one selling land in the rural area, I need to buy to setup a hospital for poor people.
Please let me know the area and price at my email address [email protected] with Title “”CHITRAL”
Thanks
Alam