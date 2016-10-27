Cure ailments via your belly button

Our belly button is an amazing gift given to us by Allah (s.w.t). A 62 year old man had poor vision in his left eye. He could hardly see especially at night and was told by eye specialists that his eyes were in a good condition but the only problem was that the veins supplying blood to his eyes were dried up and he would never be able to see again.

Homeopathy has a cure for this condition. Infact it not only has a cure for this condition but for veins which have dried up to any part of the body such as the ears, the brain, legs, arms, pancreas, lips, jaw etc.

According to Science, in all of Allahâ€™s creation, the first part created after the clot is formed is the belly button. After itâ€™s created, it joins to the motherâ€™s belly button through the umbilical chord.

Through this incredible gift that Allah has given to us, which we may seem it to be insignificant, a new life is formed. SUBHANALLAH!

Our belly button is surely an amazing thing! According to science, after a person has passed away, the belly button is still warm for 3 hours the reason being when a woman conceives a child, her belly button supplies nourishment to the child through the childâ€™s belly button. And a fully grown child is formed in 270 days = 9 months. This is the reason all our veins are connected to our belly button which makes it the focal point of our body. Belly button is life itself!

The â€œPECHOTIâ€ is situated behind the belly button which has 72,000 plus veins over it. The total amount of blood vessels we have in our body are equal to twice the circumference of the earth.

CURES:

For dryness of eyes, poor eyesight, pancreas over or under working, cracked heels and lips, for glowing face, shiny hair, knee pain, shivering, lethargy, joint pains, dry skin.

REMEDY:

For dryness of eyes, poor eyesight, fungus in nails, glowing skin, shiny hair. At night before bed time, put 3 drops of pure ghee or coconut oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and half inches around your belly button

For knee pain At night before bed time, put 3 drops of castor oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and half inches around your belly button.

For shivering and lethargy, relief from joint pain, dry skin at night before bed time, put 3 drops of mustard oil in your belly button and spread it 1 and half inches around your belly button.

WHY PUT OIL IN YOUR BELLY BUTTON?

You belly button can detect which veins have dried up and pass this oil to it hence open them up.

When a baby has a stomach ache, we normally mix asafoetida (hing) and water or oil and apply around the naval. Within minutes the ache is cured. Oil works the same way. — source Â from facebook