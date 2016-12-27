ZA Bhutto: A Character in Pakistan’s political history

By: Syed Muhammad Waqas

Every one of us must learn that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s political career got birth in General Ayub Khan’s military regime, which was the thing we traditionally call “Martial Law Government”. The-then Army Chief General Ayub Khan staged a successful military coup in 1958 in order to become the center of executive power, entirely derailing Pakistan’s already struggling democratic setup. Mr. Z.A. Bhutto was soon afterwards introduced in the sphere of politics under the Martial Law-umbrella and was appointed Foreign Minister in 1963—an illegitimate beginning of his career. Thus, he did not set out as a public leader.

As the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, the first damage Mr. Bhutto did to the country was surrendering unconditionally 750 square km territory of Pakistan to China in 1962. Bhutto himself sealed off the deal.

Moreover, our history must be corrected about 1965 Indo-Pak War that it was Mr. Bhutto, the Foreign Minister, who pushed the whole country into that war by designing and supporting “Operation Gibraltar“, which ended up in a sheer failure with 3000 Pak Armycommandos dead or missing in Kashmir Valley. In reaction to consecutive operations code-named “Gibraltar” and “Grand Slam“, Indians opened up three new war-fronts to release Pak Army’s pressure from Kashmir and thus the country went to war exposing its numerous weaknesses. After the war had ended, this so-called leader proved so shameless that he deceived, even seduced, his own master “Ayub Khan” at Tashkent while negotiating the pact with Indian Prime Minister Shastri. Despite being an accomplice in that insulting pact, he started howling against his own master when once having been thrown out of the cabinet in 1966.

In 1970 Elections, Bhutto’s Peoples Party did not even secure half strength of whatSheikh Mujeeb’s Awami League had secured in the federal parliament. However, he denied East Pakistan’s right of government and got on-guard to defend his illegal case even at the cost of country’s integrity. Eventually, the ultimate came in December 1971 as envisaged by many statesmen, but Mr. Bhutto’s stubbornness as well as selfishness never came to an end.

After Ayub Regime, this same Bhutto made an illegitimate alliance with the next martial law administrator General Yahya Khan and brokered to break up Pakistan. He was the one again to serve as Foreign Minister of Yahya’s Martial Law Regime. He remained unchallenged in his driving of Pakistan’s foreign policy at the tide of his ambitions and fantasies. It was Bhutto, who, out of sheer emotionalism or more probably out of design, tethered into pieces at UN Security Council session the Polish Resolution of peaceful surrender of Pak Army to UN Forces in East Pakistan on 13 December 1971, the last chance Pakistan could avail itself to save its national honor. However, Mr. Bhutto let it go at will. What a great leader really Bhutto turned out to be.

Again it was Mr. Bhutto who went to Simla in 1972 to negotiate a post-war peace pact withIndian Premier Indira Gandhi. There he shamelessly consented to acknowledge, as Indians had always desired, the long-standing “Kashmir Dispute” as a bilateral, regional dispute rather than a UN-arbitrated international problem. Probably it was the worst kind of patriotism any leader in the world, other than Mr. Bhutto, could have ever displayed. He also triggered military operation in Balochistan, cultivating the seeds of secession that Pakistani nation is experiencing even to this day.

Later on, it was again his evil idiosyncratic character that embarked upon the project of “nationalization“, which proved the last nail into the war-torn economy of Pakistan. The capitalism-based market of Pakistan never recovered from that setback, nor did investors ever return to the market in complete trust. We must not forget that it was the time when on the other end of the world, such as in USA and Europe, states were denationalizing their major industries. How sick of him.

There was a state of self-actualization on the part of Bhutto, and that was his sole belief in his person being an evil-genius. He had no compunctions on his conscience for what wrongs he did to Pakistan, for he had his justifications to play the role of every kind—even of a chameleon. His rhetoric always demonized our Great Quaid and it is the illicit legacy of the fraudulent character of Bhutto that we experience even today as Peoples Party’s agenda of “Divide and Rule“.

Indeed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the darkest ever character of Pakistani politics. This is not to say that there was no positive side in Bhutto; however, the negative side of his person enormously eclipsed the positive side – continues to eclipse our political vision and practice even in 21st century.

*****

Syed Muhammad Waqas

DG Bab-ul-Ilm Research Foundation