Utility Super Store opens in Chitral

Chitral .. A Super store by Utility Stores Corporation, first of it’s kind in the district was opened in Chitral City at Ataliq Bazar bye pass road.

MNA Chitral Shahzada Iftikharudin addressed those gathered at the opening event. He said twenty more stores would be opened across Chitral. He thanked Wg Cdr (r) Fardad Ali Shah for providing an ideal premise for a Super market which was no less than the utility store supermarkets in Islamabad and Peshawar. He also recounted the achievements of the Federal government in serving Chitral in various fields.

Wg Cdr Fardad Ali Shah proprietor of the premise said it is time Chitral also should taste the facilities of an average Pakistani city at least. He said he had given the building at a much lower rent than the market price because it was a public benefit venture and he always sacrificed for the welfare of the people. He mentioned the huge transport Adda across the road and the deep water well in the heart of the commercial area which he had provided for the relief of the unprivileged and downtrodden people, at which the audience applauded lavishly. He thanked the MNA for his efforts in setting up the Utility Super Store.

Wg Cdr Fardad also paid compliments to Imran Khan for talking about a betterment in the system of governance instead of talking of building roads and bridges. Roads, nullas, bridges and buildings are only bye products of governance and if the governance improves such things will automatically improve with it, he said.

The Regional Manager USC Shafiq thanked the MNA for helping and effectively supporting him in demanding and establishing various Utility stores in Chitral .. CN report, 16 May 2017.