Tunnel denied to public, available to well connected people

Chitral — Dirty game at the Lowari tunnel has begun again. Hundreds of vehicles with passengers got stranded at the mouth of the tunnel when the pass closed due to snowfall two days back. instead of allowing these vehicles to pass through, the travelers were shooed away by the police who even resorted to aerial firing for the purpose. On the other hand people who are well connected with authorities at the tunnel are allowed to pass through it at any time.

The fact that an almost ready tunnel is being denied to the people at the time of their most urgent need is a slap on the face of our Public representatives whether they be the MNA, MPAs, District Nazim, Tehsil Nazims or heads of political parties. The provincial government is also indifferent and listless on this issue which reflects very poorly on them.

The many all parties meetings and resolutions including threat to launch protest in case the tunnel is not made available have gone into the dustbin as usual. This all speaks of the self respect and acumen of the Chitrali leaders and the people both. God help us improve ourselves. — CN report, 04 Jan 2017