Torture at Lowari tunnel continues despite 3 months past innauguration

Chitral .. The routine torture meted out by NHA to travelers continues at the Lowari tunnel, despite three months having passed after inauguration of the tunnel by the Prime minister. The NHA allows only one and half hour each way of passage through the tunnel during daytime in a single lane traffic. No where on earth is a tunnel single lane as is Lowari tunnel but the NHA has restricted it to single lane. During night time it arbitrarily opens and closes the tunnel not following any specific schedule.

Haji Inam Ullah a senior banker from Chitral who frequently travels on the route says the situation at the tunnel is pathetic. He said in three months a new tunnel is constructed these days, but at the Lowari tunnel three months after it’s inauguration and Prime minister saying only one percent work is left, the one percent work is stuck in our throat. This can only happen in Chitral due to our incapable public representatives he said.

He gave the example of the small tunnel which is fully ready since long but being denied to travelers for God knows what reasons. Whatever the reasons quoted by NHA, the primary objective is to inconvenience the travellers in some form or the other he said.

He said giving people mental torture, wastage of their time and fuel and increasing their frustration and hatred for the government mean nothing to the NHA who will continue torturing the people until the next elections or until somebody stops them he said. He called upon every Chitrali in whatever capacity they are to raise voice against the torture meted out by the NHA at Lowari tunnel. .. CN report, 12 Oct 2017