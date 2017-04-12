Top Ten Richest Pakistani Businessmen

According to Forbes, the total number of billionaires has jumped from 1,810 to 2,043 in 2017, a 13% increase from the previous year. Their total net worth rose by 18%, totaling some $7.67 trillion.

Surprisingly, a few of our countrymen also feature in the Forbes’ list of the world’s most richest people. Here we take a look at the 10 Pakistani billionaires who are featured in the list, on the basis of their net worth.

10) Tariq Saigol

Net Worth: $850 Million

Sources of income: Kohinoor Textile Mills, Saigol Group, Pak Electron Limited, Saigol Motors, Sajeel Motors



Tariq Saigol is part of the influential, industrialist Saigol family. They migrated from Calcutta to Pakistan and started their industrial business in Faisalabad.

The owner of Kohinoor-Maple group, Tariq Saigol is one of the wealthiest people in Pakistan having net worth of $850 million approximately.

He also has major investments in Kohinoor Textile Mills, Pak Elektron Ltd, and Kohinoor Power Company along with other partners. He also owns Saigol and Sajeel Motors.

Although Tariq’s residence is in Lahore but most of his time is spent in foreign countries due to business.

9) Abdul Razzak Yaqoob

Net Worth: $1 Billion

Source of income: ARY Group

Abdul Razzak Yaqoob was born in Pakistan on 7 May 1944. He was one of richest people in the country with total value of his assets nearly $1 billion. Razzak, the owner of ARY Group of Companies, also undertook various social and philanthropy projects.

The lifetime head of the World Memon Organization, Abdul Razzak Yaqoob migrated to the place that could later become Pakistan in 1944. He moved to Dubai after 25 years to establish his business.

He passed away in London on 21 February 2014.

8) Danial Schon

Net Worth: $1 Billion

Source of income: Schon Group

Danial Schon is currently the President of Schon Properties, which is a part of the Schon Group that owns Pak-China Fertilizers, National Fibres, Schon Equities. Being a 2nd generation leader for the Schon Group, Danial Schon is also known as a top business leader in Pakistan.

He was the driving force in the growth of Schon Properties in Dubai, developing as much as over 8 million square feet in the city. Danial Schon has increased the Schon Properties property portfolio to $2 billion since its inception.

Danial Schon’s leadership was key in delivering Schon Business Park comprising of 1.6m sq ft of office/retail space in Dubai. Most recently Danial Schon has launched iSuites, a Hotel Apartments project close to the Dubai Expo 2020 site. His primary source of income is investments made in property and fertilizer companies through the Schon Group.

7) Malik Riaz Hussain

Net Worth: $1.1 Billion

Source of income: Bahria Town

Malik Riaz Hussain is a real estate contractor and founder of Bahria town, a true example of hard work that turned to fortune, making him one of wealthiest people in Pakistan. His estimated assets are of $1.1 billion reportedly.

He is a well known figure in Pakistan due to his philanthropy work as well. He has build a number of hospitals and houses for the deprived people of the country.

He expanded his real-estate company and developed gated communities in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad during the 2000s, developing them over a combined area of 45,000 square acres.

As of 2016, Bahria has 60,000 employees, making it one of the largest private sector employers in Pakistan.

6) Sadruddin Hashwani

Net Worth: $1.1 Billion

Source of income: Marriott Hotel, Pearl Continental Hotel, Orient Petroleum

The Chairman of Hashoo Group, Sadruddin Hashwani, was born on 19 February 1940. He’s a renowned businessman in Pakistan and has invested in a lot of successful businesses. Hashoo has stakes in almost every running industry in Pakistan such as travel, tourism, real-estate, pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, oil industry and gas.

His noticeable investment is in Marriott Hotels and Pearl Continental Hotel. He also owns Ocean Pakistan Limited, a prestigious Oil and Gas exploration and production company.

5) Nawaz Sharif

Net Worth: $1.4 Billion

Source of income: Iteffaq Group and Sharif Group

The Prime Minister of Pakistan and head of his own political party, the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif is one of most popularly known people in Pakistan.

The veteran politician and owner of Ittefaq Group, the leading steel producer in Pakistan, also holds investments in agriculture, sugar and transport. Reportedly, his net worth is up to $1.4 billion.

Born on 25 December, 1949, Nawaz Sharif stepped into politics in era of the former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He was nominated as Chief Minister of the Punjab in 1985.

4) Sir Anwar Pervez O.B.E

Net Worth: $1.67 Billion

Source of income: United Bank Limited and Bestway Group

Sir Anwar Pervez is the founder of Bestway Group in United Kingdom. The businessman started his first convenience store in London’s Earls Court in 1963.

This supporter of the Conservative Party in UK has several accolades under his belt. He has served as Deputy Chairman of United Bank Limited, Trustee of the Memorial Gates Trust and Patron-in-Chief of Bestway Foundation Pakistan.

Pervez, 80, has received numerous UK based awards following his support and successful business activities like EMMA Business Personality of the Year, Barclays Business & Commerce Excellence Award, Grocer Cup for Outstanding Business Achievement, Honored by the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme and GG2 Entrepreneur of the Year among others.

3) Asif Ali Zardari

Net Worth: $1.8 Billion

Source of income: Diversified, Agriculture, Politics and Government

The famous Pakistani politician and co-chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari belonged to land owned by Baloch tribes. He got famous after his marriage with former Pakistani leader Benazir Bhutto.

After Mrs. Bhutto’s assassination in 2007, he was elected as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and became the first ever democratic president to have completed his five-year tenure.

Along with his political career, he also has investments in agriculture sector for which he has been included in list of top richest people with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

2) Mian Muhammad Mansha

Net Worth: $2.6 Billion

Source of income: Nishat Group, MCB Ltd, Adamjee Group, Nishat Chunian Group

An industrialist and entrepreneur, Mian Muhammad Mansha is one of the richest billionaires in Pakistan with a net worth of nearly $2.5 billion. Some sources, however, put his net worth at five billion dollars.

Mansha is part of a wealthy Chinioti family. He is the owner of Muslim Commercial Bank, Nishat Group, Adamjee Group, Nishat Chunian power which also have stakes in transport industry.

Mian Muhammad Mansha has long term plans to enhance the operation of MCB on international basis. He has also started big budgeted infrastructure projects in Pakistan including seaports and energy production.

1) Shahid Khan

Net Worth: $8.6 Billion

Source of income: Flex – N – Gate, Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham F.C

The American based Shahid Khan is owner of various businesses such as Jacksonville Jaguars, English Premier League team Fulham F. C and automotives Flex-N-Gate in Urbana, Illinois.

Born on July 18, 1950, Khan is a charismatic personality who has received various USA awards and has net worth $8.6 billion approximately.

Shahid Khan is ranked at 349th wealthiest person in the world while his company grabbed 120th position worldwide in the list of biggest companies.

