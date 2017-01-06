When things go south, remember this

More than once in our lives are we faced with a situation where hardships seem to fill our day, and everything feels bleak and hopeless. It is during those times that it is important to remember these ten undeniable truths: 1. Pain helps you grow What doesn’t kill you – makes you stronger. The old saying encapsulates this truth but forgets to mention one thing; To be able to overcome pain, you must embrace it and allow it to pass over you. If you try to ignore the pain, you’ll end up losing a part of yourself, a part that is very difficult to reconnect with later. Accept the hardship, explore your pain, and once the waves of sadness die down, you will be given a new lease on life. 2. Fears are an illusion Fears will only get stronger if you let it. You are always in control of your fear, so don’t let it control you back. Fear can serve you, by keeping you alert in dangerous situations, but unless physical harm may come to you or your loved ones – you must let fear know who’s boss. 3. Nothing lasts forever Love, pain, troubles, success – it is all transitory. Take joy in the good times, and accept the bad times, for they, too, shall pass. 4. Struggles are nothing more than steps on the way to success When you’re pursuing your dreams, remember that patience does not mean inaction. Patience means staying on track, and using each struggle as a stepping stone to realizing your dreams. It’s not going to be easy, but it will always be educating. 5. “Good” and “bad” depend on your outlook Life is a billion shades of gray, some darker, some lighter, but it’s never black or white. You may think that something you’re doing is good, but if you end up tossing and turning in bed, unable to sleep, it means that your conscious doesn’t necessarily agrees. People aren’t bad, but they can do bad things. Always try and understand why the person opposite you is doing what they’re doing. They are also going through a struggle you may not be able to see. 6. Change only that which you can change You are the sum of your experience, and you cannot change that. You can, however, change your perspective of those experiences. Try looking at “bad” experiences from another point of view, and you might realize that they weren’t all that bad to begin with. 7. Treat yourself with kindness Accepting yourself and knowing you’re doing your best is good enough. If you have a tendency of self-deprecation, consider how you’d feel if someone else told you these things. Be good to yourself and you’ll start to feel a difference. Remember to forgive yourself. 8. Nothing truly great is instant If you could have everything you wanted instantly, you’d lose your drive to grow, and things that don’t grow end up decaying and dying away. Practice patience, and enjoy the ride. 9. Remember: Life’s an adventure Take risks, it’ll make you more creative, and give you more confidence. Even if you fail a couple of times, get up and try again. Get out of your comfort zone and you just might find true happiness… 10. Have humility Humility can bring the understanding that problems are not as difficult as you perceive them to be. Being overconfident is as bad as being paralyzed with fear – but knowing yourself and what it is that you’re capable of will give you a sense of ownership over your accomplishments, yet keep you humble and provide you with clarity. Source: www.ba-bamail.com