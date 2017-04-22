Tension persists in Chitral though situation under control

Chitral .. Tension persisted in Chitral town and other areas on the second day of the blasphemy incident. Section 144 has been imposed and Chitral bazaars offices and educational institutions were all closed and security personnel checking ID cards of people on the roads. Meanwhile Commander Chitral task force Colonel Nizamuddin has taken over the law enforcement duties and army and scouts personnel besides police personnel have been deployed on security duties. The Colonel said attempt to disrupt the peace of Chitral would be foiled with a heavy hand.

As of latest reports there was no further untoward incident reported and situation was slowly edging towards normalcy. ..CN report, 22 Apr 2017

