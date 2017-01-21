Teaching Quran in schools, a commendable decision

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to include the education of the Holly Quran in the courses of the government and as well as in the private school as compulsory subject. This is one of the most important decisions of the provincial government of PTI and we appreciate the decision.

It is hoped that the provincial government will honor the teachers responsible for the education of Quran with special allowance just like that for doctors, as doctor take care of our health and these teachers will take care of our faith and as Muslims we believe that our faith is more important than our health.

We also hope the government of KPK will make every effort to appoint highly qualified teachers for this purpose in order to ensure right guidance to our children purely in true Islamic way in the light of the Holly Quran without touching any particular faith — Saeedullah Jan, (R) Professor , Kuragh, Chitral, 21 Jan 2017