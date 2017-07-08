Suicide among Youth- Some Preventive Measures

I am deeply grieved hearing the losses of lives of our precious children only because they were unable to reach to the expectations of their family, friends and teachers. We need to ponder upon the question, whether the deceased children are the only responsible for the horrible act they have committed or we as a community of parents, teachers, and social activists have any stake in this phenomenon of youth suicide in Chitral.

In our indigenous Chitrali family system there are many positive factors for child development. However, I try to draw our attention towards a very important domain of development called emotional development which is given less attention in our indigenous child rearing practices. For example, traditionally, children from early ages are discouraged to express their feelings both positive and negative; hence, they are not equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to understand and manage their emotions positively. Further, little or no efforts are there to develop resilience among children which makes children vulnerable at the time of difficulty and pressure. Consequently, many children remain unsuccessful in their lives and some even end up their lives. Following are some strategies borrowed from research, which can be adapted to strengthen our existing child development practices in families and schools.

It is highly recommended that parents, caregivers and teachers must help children to understand and express their emotions such as happiness, likes, dislikes, sadness, anger, jealousy, shame, guilt and fear etc. in a positive way from early stage of their lives. Next, it is important that children should be listened to; their perspectives are acknowledged; and they are shown empathy, so that they accept, and understand the kind of feelings they have and be ready to manage them instead of denying or suppressing them.

Once the emotions are expressed and understood, children need right tools to solve their problems. For example, adults needs to model patience instead of reacting quickly and negatively so that children also take time to understand their emotions and tolerate the situation.