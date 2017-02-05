Shershal village buried under avalanche, Dozen feared dead

Chitral — As a result of the unprecedented snowfall all along the main Chitral valley, a village in Karimabad sub valley namely Shershal has been buried under an avalanche. The village housed around a dozen families in as many house holds. Rescue work is underway and as the report is filed nine dead bodies had been recovered from under the snow. There are unconfirmed reports of large scale damage to property and livestock in specially upper and remort parts of Chitral district ..CN report, 05 Jan 2017

