Ropeways transport system to be launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked the authorities concerned to consider the proposal for introducing ropeways as a mass transit system in Punjab.
He said a foreign company engaged in the preparation of ropeways system (a cable-propelled transit) had agreed to work with the Punjab government for this programme.
He directed the authorities to conduct a feasibility study of launching the ropeways transport at four different places– from Imamia Colony to the railway station, from Jahangir’s tomb to Greater Iqbal Park and from Jallo Mor to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore and from Islamabad to Murree.
Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he said the proposal to introduce ropeways as mass transport system in major towns should be duly considered.
Provincial ministers Chaudhry Sher Ali and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, secretaries of transport and environment departments, MD of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Lahore commissioner and officers concerned attended the meeting.
Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2017
Ropeways transport system or commonly known as cable car system is more a need of the mountainous areas of KP and GB than the plains of Punjab. I have been proposing it for the last one decade but unfortunately no heed was paid to it. A cable car system along the valley beside the river stretching from Drosh to Mastuj and beyond can revolutionize the way we have been looking at transportation all this time. It can be extended to all the sub valleys gradually. The river flowing beneath can provide the electricity to operate it. Even a cable car system from Dir to Ashret over the Lowari top can be equally beneficial as the tunnel, and draw huge tourist attention and thus revenue.