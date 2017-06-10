Ropeways transport system to be launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked the authorities concerned to consider the proposal for introducing ropeways as a mass transit system in Punjab.

He said a foreign company engaged in the preparation of ropeways system (a cable-propelled transit) had agreed to work with the Punjab government for this programme.

He directed the authorities to conduct a feasibility study of launching the ropeways transport at four different places– from Imamia Colony to the railway station, from Jahangir’s tomb to Greater Iqbal Park and from Jallo Mor to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore and from Islamabad to Murree.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he said the proposal to introduce ropeways as mass transport system in major towns should be duly considered.

Provincial ministers Chaudhry Sher Ali and Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, secretaries of transport and environment departments, MD of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Lahore commissioner and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2017