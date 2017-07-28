Right time to change the system now

Chitral .. “Things get worse before they get better”. The fact that the Prime minister of the country has been convicted and disqualified from holding office, there is an apparent vacuum/crisis in the country for the time being at least. Resetting the same system with different faces will not do any good to Pakistan.

The culprit is our system which produces corrupt and inefficient leaders one after another. If someone else from within the existing system fills the vacant slot of Prime minister, we will descend into a similar quagmire again very soon.

Pakistan has got yet another golden opportunity to set itself right. We need a new social contract. The powers that be, through procedures that are constitutional like a snap referendum, should introduce a Presidential form of government which is being practiced by 85 percent of the countries round the globe. We need to think out of the box if we want improvement in our governance, otherwise we will keep facing crisis upon crises like the present one. .. CN report, 28 Jul 2017