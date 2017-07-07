PTI flayed for inaugurating old projects

CHITRAL: Several political parties here have criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) top leadership for what they called hoodwinking the people of Chitral by inaugurating the development projects which had already been launched during the previous government.

They said that the people expected the provincial government to announce new projects for them.

Addressing separate press conferences, the leaders of PML-N, ANP, APML and PPP said that the people of Chitral had pinned high hopes on PTI chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for a comprehensive development package.

MPA Salim Khan, Shahzada Khalid Parvaiz, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Sher Aga, Fazlur Rahman and others said that the by-pass road, drinking water supply scheme of Drosh, government girls college, Drosh, and public library were the projects completed during the previous government, but these were inaugurated by the PTI leaders to the astonishment of the local people.

They said that the University of Chitral was the project whose major chunk of funding of Rs3 billion was provided by the federal government recently, but the PTI leaders rushed to inaugurate it and fix its plaque there.

Meanwhile, two persons died and two others sustained injuries here on Thursday when their jeep plunged into a ravine at Istaru Torkhow. Chitral police identified the dead as Qari Zakirullah and Maulana Sohaib Ahmed and the injured as Maulana Hafeezur Rahman and Maulana Ghulam Yousuf.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2017