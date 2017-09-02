Prayer congregations, best medium to reform society

Chitral– All religious congregations specially prayer congregations can be an extremely effective medium for reforming the society. Unfortunately such a potent platform is restricted to the matters of prayers and rituals only and daily life affairs are not touched upon at all. At the time of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) mosques were used not only for prayers but also acted as a forum for discussing everyday life affairs.

Today we see that Muslims specially in Pakistan are fast sliding down on the graph of ethics and character strength index. Social evils like telling lies, cheating, hypocrisy, dishonesty, bribery, adulteration of foodstuff and medicines are on an alarming rise and the average muslim commits these sins on the hope that such sins will be forgiven by Allah. The prayer congregations which are held five times a day can be an excellent platform to teach the people that such sins as mentioned above shall not be forgiven by Allah as they are sins towards ‘huqooq ul ibaad’ and Allah Almighty has clearly mentioned in the Holy Quran that he shall not forgive such sins.

If prayer forums are utilized by qualified prayer leaders who besides leading prayers also indoctrinate people during each prayers about their social responsibilities like punctuality, cleanliness, dutifulness, kindness, truthfulness and the like, there is no reason that Muslims can not revert back to once again being an honest and reliable community. .. CN report, 02 Sep 2017.