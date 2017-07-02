PIA crosses all limits; Confiscates passengers checked in luggage

Chitral : Pakistan International Airline’s irresponsibility and obduracy has crossed all limits. 25 of the 46 passengers on board PK 660 flying from Islamabad landed at the Chitral airport without their luggage on Sunday 02 Jun 2017. Amongst these passengers were 14 foreign tourists. Others were mostly ladies and children.

The foreign tourists were happy and laughing all through the flight but after landing when they came to know that their luggage had been dropped off and the next flight was after five days, they went into a shock and slumped on the chairs like dead bodies. One of the tourist vowed that he would nver travel by PIA again and if there was no alternative he would cancel that trip. A lady passenger started crying saying all her children’s paraphernalia and her medicines which cannot be found in Chitral were in the bag which has been off loaded at Islamabad. A staff present at the luggage collection point said some pieces of checked in baggage which was off loaded in Islamabad on 16 June have not yet reached Chitral.

When the local PIA station manager Mr Zahid was contacted on telephone he admitted they were having this problem since quite some time. He said he had written and Emailed the authorities in Islamabad a number of times but no body paid heed to his complaints., he said .. CN report, 02 Jul 2017.