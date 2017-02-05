One herb that improves eyesight by 97 percent

As we age the body changes and breaks down so is more prone to many problems and diseases. The vision is the first thing that is damaged with age. The eyes get 90% of incoming info and this aids in learning to deal with problems and learning things too.

Technology and science are really developed in the last years and decades and more on the eyesight fields. The contacts and glasses we use for better vision are improved greatly and they also cheat the issue itself and do not solve the issue forever. The good thing Is that we have a good solution for you. We have a recipe that we will show now and you will ditch the glasses after few weeks and have better sight again.

The main thing here is the saffron a root that is used for cooking mainly. But, Silvia Bisti a scientist, claimed that saffron stops damage to eyes and improves the eyesight as well. This is the recipe:

You need:

1 cup water

1 g saffron

Method:

Let the water boil and add the saffron. Add honey for sweet taste if you wish. Have this tea daily, at night before sleeping. Not just better sight but also cleansed blood is the result. Leveled triglycerides and cholesterol, blood flow and even no arthritis!

