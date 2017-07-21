Not over yet, the nuisance to continue?

Chitral : According to a notification of the NHA, shared by MNA Chitral on facebook, the tunnel will be opened for one way traffic only for three hours during the day for passenger traffic and nine hours at night for goods traffic.

Even before the paint on the inauguration board of the Lowari tunnel drying up, the NHA has done it’s deed of hampering travel through the tunnel just like when it was under construction. Either the Prime Minister told lies about unrestricted travel through the tunnel from today onward or the NHA is trying to spoil the broth by imposing their notorious restrictions to belittle the Prime Minister.

When the tunnel is a two way facility duly inaugurated by the PM what justification does the NHA have to restrict it to one way traffic. In this way Chitralis will be tortured for God knows how many more years on one flimsy pretext or the other.

The people/political leaders of Chitral should should show some spine and rise against this nonsense and demand round the clock unhindered travel through the tunnel as every tunnel in the world is meant to be. .. CN report 21 July 2017