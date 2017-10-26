NGOs bound to spend money on Chitral’s development, DC Chitral

Chitral .. Deputy Commissioner Chitral Irshad Ahmad Sodher has said that NGOs receiving international funds are bound to spend the money on the development of Chitral. He was addressing members of the District council at the district assembly hall in Chitral. He said it was the moral duty of every government official to serve the people selflessly and relentlessly and any one not coming up to the mark will not be tolerated. He stressed upon the importance of village councils as the basic units of democracy.

The DC said Chitralis are paying indirect taxes on every essential item of daily use they purchase from the market, therefore they deserve due service from the government in return. He also warned the contractors regarding misappropriation in government projects. He paid special emphasis on basic civic sense of cleanliness and orderliness in the town and said due attention is being given to train the people to improve their living conditions within their jurisdiction.

District Nazim Haji Maghfirat Shah also addressed the meeting and said they have welcomed all political leaders to Chitral regardless of political affiliations. He praised the efforts of the Deputy commissioner for betterment of Chitral and vowed to support him in his efforts. .. Muhkamuddin, 26 Oct 2017