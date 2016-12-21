Chitral News Briefs

Two more Utility stores opened in district: Two more utility stores were opened at Bumburet and Kuragh, while another two would be opened at Shoghore and Madak next month. The opening ceremony was presided over by MNA Shahzada Iftikharuddin. — GH Farooqi, 20 Dec 2016.

ADC Abdul Ghaffar to act as DC Chitral: Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Ghaffar Khan has been appointed by the provincial govt to look after the portfolio of DC Chitral till further orders. The slot fell vacant after the demise of sitting DC Osama Ahmad Warraich in the recent plane crash.— BH Azad, 20 Dec 2016

Malik Riaz to help crash affected Hasina Gul: Malik Riaz of Behria town has announced to provide a 10 Marla house to Hasina Gul a 14 year old who was left behind after her complete family of six perished in the ATR crash. He also pledged to help the child with her financial requirements — BH Azad, 19 Dec 2016

All crash victims bodies reach Chitral: The 10 day torturous wait for kith and kin of victims of the PIA crash culminated in the bodies reaching Chitral and being laid to rest in ancestral areas. Amongst those laid to rest included the collective burial of six members of a family of Garam Chashma — 18 Dec 2016

PIA grounds ATRs for airworthiness check: On instructions from the CAA, the PIA has grounded it’s all ten ATR aircraft for a thorough checking. This is because of the PK661 crash and an ATR catching fire on takeoff in Multan.— CN report,11 Dec 2016

Lowari pass road opened: Lowari pass road was reopened for vehicular traffic Friday night 2400 hrs on the special instruction of GOC Swat Maj Gen Fazal Ghafoor— CN report, 11 Dec 2016

Obituary, Dr Salahuddin passes away: Dr Shahzada Salahuddin of Jinjiret Koh passed away in Peshawar. He was suffering from Kidney ailment. He was acting Manager AKHSP Chitral. He was the son of Begum Shahzada Suleman and brother of ex NA candidate Shahzada Muhaiuddin.— CN report, 11 Dec 2016

Related