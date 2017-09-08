A new political party PPF gets commissioned by ECP

Islamabad .. A new political party by the name of Pakistan Peoples Front (PPF) has been launched after being duly registered and notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The party has a green flag with the letters PPF written in the center in black letters with white background. It has been allotted ‘saddle’ as an election symbol. Hashim Khan Hoti is the president of the party.

In a swarm of political parties in Pakistan, the PPF stands distinct as it has in it’s fold some of Pakistan’s eminent personalities who have excelled in whatever fields they were involved in, before joining the party.

The party has been founded by Lieut Gen (r) Raza Muhammad Khan HI(M) who has been President of the National Defense University besides serving as Corps Commander of a strike corps of Pakistan Army. The CEC of the party consists of some equally accomplished and distinguished personalities.

The mandate/manifesto, organisation and plans of the PPF can be viewed on their official website at http://www.ppfnow.org/ppf.html .. CN report, 08 Sep 2017