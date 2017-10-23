NBP President inaugurates Islamic branch in Chitral

Chitral .. President and Chief Executive Officer National Bank of Pakistan, Saeed Ahmad, inaugurated the newly established Islamic branch of NBP in Chitral. He was accompanied by the Group head, Senior executives, Regional chiefs and other concerned executives of the bank on his visit to Chitral. It may be noted that this was the first ever visit to Chitral by any President of NBP so far. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the MNA Chitral, Deputy Commissioner Chitral, Commandant Chitral scouts, MPA Chitral, senior bankers and elite of the town. Regional head Islamic banking KPK, Saima Rahim presented the address of welcome.

In his keynote address the president NBP said there was vast scope for Islamic banking owing to the inclination of the people and he saw a good future for Chitral. MNA, Deputy Commissioner, Commandant CS, in their speech all spoke of the bright prospects Chitral yields for progress after opening of the tunnel and possible route to Central Asia.

Proprietor of the premise Wg Cdr (r) Fardad Ali Shah wished well for the new establishment and expressed the hope that the bank will come upto the aspirations of the people in delivering services. The President NBP later visited the main branch of NBP and ordered immediate requisition of branch premise in place of the current temporary arrangement. He said according to true Islamic principles we must aim at creating facilities and ease for people instead of putting hindrances in their way. He also issued orders for redressal of problems of some bank employees. .. CN report, 23 Oct 2017