Nazims speak out against corrupt officials

Chitral — Village Nazimeen forum Drosh has demanded from the Chief Minister and Minister Local bodies to take disciplinary action against Assistant Director local bodies Noorul Wahab and Assistant Engineer Faheem Jalal. They alleged that the afore mentioned officials were openly demanding bribes for carrying out their duty in official capacity. They said PTI claims to wage a war against corruption and this is a test case for the PTI government. They said PTI should not only claim but take practical steps against corruption and we have pointed out two glaring cases of corrupt officials who hamper and spoil the Nazimeens work if not given bribe. — BH Azad, 20 Feb 2017

