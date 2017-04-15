Are we a nation with dead conscience?

Dear Sir,

Something that has been boggling my mind for the last couple of days, I wish to share with your readers.

The horrible event that occurred in Mardan University where a student was lynched by fellow students and then his dead body dragged in front of applauding onlookers is yet another big slap on the face of our society and our nation.

In yesterday’s Juma prayers, the Imam recited the Quranic verse which says that there is no compulsion in religion, but during his speech he did not even touch upon this gross event.

The political leaders and religious scholars across the country (save few exceptions) have kept an ignominious silence over the issue.

What I want to ask is “Is our conscience dead as a nation”?. If we cannot react to such obvious crime, what else can we stand up for?

Our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) would have ordered the criminals who murdered a person without giving a fair trial for whatever he was accused of, to be put to death in the same way as they did to the murdered person.

That there has been no reaction from the people speaks volumes of how a common man has been effectively desensitized towards reacting to injustice. — Faridul Haq, Chitral 15 Apr 2017.