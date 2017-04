Chitral — MPA Syed Sardar Hussain has strongly criticized the recent bill passed in the Provincial Assembly which reduces the financial authority of the district government by transferring it to the Provincial government. He said District Governments are basic form of democracy and people have lots of hopes attached to it. The district government already do not have any administrative authority and if the financial authority is also withdrawn, what else is left, he said. … CN report, 13 Apr 2017

Related