MNA, MPA appeal for immediate help to calamity stricken areas

Chitral — MNA Chitral Shahzada Iftikharuddin has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in Shershal village, Karimabad, says a press release.

The MNA appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of KPK, NDMA and PDMA to immediately initiate rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the district. He requested humanitarian organizations, donor agencies and NGOs to help the affected people. Floods, landslides, avalanche and infrastructural damage is expected in the coming days as the snow melts.

The MNA, who is on an official visit to South Korea for participating in an international conference, has cancelled the remaining events and is returning to the country and will reach Islamabad on evening of 7th February, says a press handout from him.

Meanwhile MPA from lower Chitral, Saleem Khan has also demanded immediate restoration of roads so that food shortage in the calamity stricken areas can be avoided