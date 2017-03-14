MNA demands additional district for Chitral

Chitral — MNA Chitral Shahzada Iftikharuddin has demanded from the provincial government that Chitral district being the largest district in KPK, be divided into two districts for better administration and services deliverance. He quoted the recent addition of another district in Kohistan making three distrcts there, which had a smaller area than Chitral having and almost same population figure. — CN report, 14 mar 2017.

Related