It’s meeting time at ‘All Parties’: issue yet another warning

Chitral — A meeting of All Parties representatives was held under the chairmanship of JI Amir Moulana Jamshed Ahmad. The participants expressed deep despair over the the non availability of Lowari tunnel to travelers. Speakers said, one day a week tunnel opening is a joke with Chitralis and against ground realities. The meeting threatened to hold a shutter down strike next Thursday if minimum two days a week are not given for use of tunnel. Those present included president PMLN, Gen Secy PPP, Traders union president, Drivers union president and some Nazims of village councils. However conspicuous with their absence were the District and Tehsil Nazims, The MNA and MPAs and any representative of the PTI. — CN report, 06 Jan 2016.

Related