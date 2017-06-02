Major Shahzada Khush Ahmad Ul Mulk passes away

Chitral — The last surviving son of Aala Hazrat Sir Shuja Ul Mulk Mehtar of Chitral, Major Shahzada Khush Ahmad Ul Mulk passed away at his ancestral home Ayun at the age of 98. He was the father of Shahzada Masood Ul Mulk and Shahzada Maqsood Ul Mulk. Major Khush Ahmad served in the royal Indian Army and the Pakistan Army on many commanding positions of the time. He was an avid gardener and his gardens at Ayun fort are a testimony of the labour of his love. He shall be buried at his family graveyard in Barhawusht Ayun fort … CN report, 02 June 2017

