Major Shahzada Khush Ahmad Ul Mulk passes away

Chitral — The last surviving son of Aala Hazrat Sir Shuja Ul Mulk Mehtar of Chitral, Major Shahzada Khush Ahmad Ul Mulk passed away at his ancestral home Ayun at the age of 98. He was the father of Shahzada Masood Ul Mulk and Shahzada Maqsood Ul Mulk. Major Khush Ahmad served in the royal Indian Army and the Pakistan Army on many commanding positions of the time. He was an avid gardener and his gardens at Ayun fort are a testimony of the labour of his love. He shall be buried at his family graveyard in Barhawusht Ayun fort … CN report, 02 June 2017
People of Chitral in particular should join praying Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to his family. Ameen.
Shahzada Khush Ahmad was a unique personality in his own right. A real stalwart of the solid values of yonder days not seen much in contemporary times. He was fiercely independent, audaciously outspoken and openly expressed his disdain for hypocrisy where ever he saw it. He treasured a high degree of self esteem and always spoke in prose and in poem about the importance of self respect for a nation. He never stooped low for material gains and lived a life high with his conscience. May he rest in peace.