Magnesium chloride can help you look and feel younger

Magnesium is a very important mineral, necessary for many bodily processes. When our bodies don’t get enough magnesium, even the best natural remedies won’t work properly or in some cases at all.
- Increases productivity
- Provides more strength, endurance, and energy
- Reduces fatigue
- Reduces arterial plaque buildup
- Can help prevent atherosclerosis
- Can reduce synovial cysts, calcific tendonitis, and cartilaginification
- Can reduce kidney stones, bladder stones, and gall stones
- Strengthens bones, joints, and teeth
- Relieves joint pain (e.g. caused by arthritis)
- Promotes the production of joint fluids
- Helps to relax muscles
- Can help to relieve anxiety, depression, nervousness, and sadness
- Can reduce stress and relieve headaches
- Can help prevent sleeping disorders
- Helps with digestion
- Strengthens the heart (reduces heart palpitations and ectopic beats)
- Lowers blood pressure and helps prevent unhealthy blood fat levels
- Helps to reduce circulation problems
- Improves the circulation in the brain, legs, and the coronary vessels
- Strengthens the immune system by boosting the production of white blood cells
- Can minimize cysts
you can see, this amazing mineral can help to reduce all the typical problems associated with aging.
For the best results, use it like this:
Dissolve four teaspoons of magnesium chloride in 34 fl oz of water. Shake thoroughly to make sure the salt is mixed in and your magnesium chloride cocktail is ready to drink. This amount will last a few days and should be stored in the fridge between servings. For best results, drink the mix before a meal and hold each sip in your mouth for 30 seconds before swallowing. But be sure to adjust the dose depending on your age. For people between the ages of 10 and 40, half a cup per day is enough. For people between 40 and 70, a full cup is a good dose. People older than 70 can drink a full cup in the morning and another one in the evening.
If only Snow White’s stepmother had known about this amazing anti-aging secret — think of all the drama that could have been avoided if she’d had a bottle in her fridge. Try it out as part of your regular diet and you’ll be sure to feel the rejuvenating results in no time!
Source: http://www.healthhacks.me