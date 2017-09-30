Magnesium chloride can help you look and feel younger

Magnesium is a very important mineral, necessary for many bodily processes. When our bodies don’t get enough magnesium, even the best natural remedies won’t work properly or in some cases at all.

As you can see by this list, magnesium has a lot of positive effects:

Increases productivity

Provides more strength, endurance, and energy

Reduces fatigue

Reduces arterial plaque buildup

Can help prevent atherosclerosis

Can reduce synovial cysts, calcific tendonitis, and cartilaginification

Can reduce kidney stones, bladder stones, and gall stones

Strengthens bones, joints, and teeth

Relieves joint pain (e.g. caused by arthritis)

Promotes the production of joint fluids

Helps to relax muscles

Can help to relieve anxiety, depression, nervousness, and sadness

Can reduce stress and relieve headaches

Can help prevent sleeping disorders

Helps with digestion

Strengthens the heart (reduces heart palpitations and ectopic beats)

Lowers blood pressure and helps prevent unhealthy blood fat levels

Helps to reduce circulation problems

Improves the circulation in the brain, legs, and the coronary vessels

Strengthens the immune system by boosting the production of white blood cells

Can minimize cysts

Fortunately it’s really easy to prevent a magnesium deficiency simply by taking magnesium chloride salt supplements. These are easily absorbed by the body and ensure that you’re getting all of the vital minerals you need to stay healthy.

you can see, this amazing mineral can help to reduce all the typical problems associated with aging.

For the best results, use it like this:

Dissolve four teaspoons of magnesium chloride in 34 fl oz of water. Shake thoroughly to make sure the salt is mixed in and your magnesium chloride cocktail is ready to drink. This amount will last a few days and should be stored in the fridge between servings. For best results, drink the mix before a meal and hold each sip in your mouth for 30 seconds before swallowing. But be sure to adjust the dose depending on your age. For people between the ages of 10 and 40, half a cup per day is enough. For people between 40 and 70, a full cup is a good dose. People older than 70 can drink a full cup in the morning and another one in the evening.

If only Snow White’s stepmother had known about this amazing anti-aging secret — think of all the drama that could have been avoided if she’d had a bottle in her fridge. Try it out as part of your regular diet and you’ll be sure to feel the rejuvenating results in no time!

Source: http://www.healthhacks.me