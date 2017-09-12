Lowari tunnel project relapses into ‘Go Slow’ mode

Chitral .. Lowari tunnel which was ‘inaugurated’ by the Prime minister of Pakistan in July last, is still in a pathetic state presenting a visibly neglected look. Hardly any effort is seen at completing the tunnel any time soon. Not more than a few workers are seen fumbling inside at any one time and despite two months after inauguration no visible progress is seen by regular travelers through the unfinished tunnel. On the other hand the Swat motorway started work last year, is progressing at a swift pace and in all probability will complete including it’s tunnel and all before our Lowari tunnel work is finished.

It appears there is no check and balance of the Lowari tunnel project and it will drag on till the next general elections and may be another inauguration then. .. CN report, 12 Sep 2017