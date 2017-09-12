Lowari tunnel project relapses into ‘Go Slow’ mode

Chitral .. Lowari tunnel which was ‘inaugurated’ by the Prime minister of Pakistan in July last, is still in a pathetic state presenting a visibly neglected look. Hardly any effort is seen at completing the tunnel any time soon. Not more than a few workers are seen fumbling inside at any one time and despite two months after inauguration no visible progress is seen by regular travelers through the unfinished tunnel. On the other hand the Swat motorway started work last year, is progressing at a swift pace and in all probability will complete including it’s tunnel and all before our Lowari tunnel work is finished.
It appears there is no check and balance of the Lowari tunnel project and it will drag on till the next general elections and may be another inauguration then. .. CN report, 12 Sep 2017
About two weeks prior to the tunnel inauguration by PM, I passed through it and found at least a hundred workers with Koreans and all working frantically to prepare the helipad and venue for PM’s speech outside the tunnel. Recently I traveled again through it and found hardly any progress with the tunnel since that day. The only visible ‘work in progress’ sign is the barriers put in the middle of the dual carriageway tunnel to make it single way. There might be some feeble work going on inside but that is not the way to progress with an already inaugurated tunnel which still remains fifteen hours closed for traffic on pretext of work going on. When PM said “99 percent of the tunnel is complete”, what did he mean? Was he joking with the people? Do we have to wait for another year for the remaining one percent to complete? Can the NHA and our public representatives clarify on this please.
Nothing to wonder about! since 1970s….its been more then 40 years since the work on tunnel started, right! So if the progress from 1970s to 2017 is making 99%, then to complete the remaining 1% still needs few years. So let us be patient and await the elections and announcements! The suffering for Chitral will always be there, as long as we are considered 3rd class citizens of this beloved country!