Love of the Prophet (PBUH) means much more..

CN Editorial

24 Apr 2017

The Love and reverence that Muslims world over have for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is unmatchable and unfathomable. Any Muslim any where would be ready to die for or ready to kill for the love of the Prophet. Unfortunately not many muslims are ready to live for the love of the Prophet (PBUH).

Our Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a perfect example of how he wanted his followers to live. His life from birth to his last day is a complete embodiment of how Muslims should conduct themselves in day to day life.

The Holy Prophet from his very childhood was known as Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest). At the age of forty when he declared himself the prophet of God, the people said as Muhammad (PBUH) has never told a lie in his whole life, his claim to prophet hood must also be true, and thus accepted his claim. Despite such being the importance of being truthful and honest and the basic character trait of the holy prophet, we do not honour it at all thus implicitly showing disrespect (naoozu billah) to the spirit of holy prophet.

The holy prophet always preached balance and moderation in life but we get off balance at the slightest excuse. The holy prophet (PBUH) preached and practiced forgivance but we are not ready to do that.

When the holy prophet ordered the moon to split into two, the infidels saw it but were not impressed and did not convert to Islam. When the holy prophet ascended to heavens on the occasion of Meraj, the infidels were not impressed. When he beat the heavy army of infidels with a handful of companions aided by angels in the battle of Badr, the infidels were still not impressed.

However when at the time of the conquest of Mecca when there were thousands of captured enemy in front of him and he could have ordered all to be beheaded, he forgave them. This impressed the infidels so much that they converted to Islam in droves. Such being the power of forgiveness and the preaching and practice of our beloved prophet, we are totally oblivious to it.

Showing love for the holy prophet by getting emotional when someone disrespects him is all very well but more important is showing love for him by following his style of life and his glowing examples of truth fullness, honesty, balanced life, forgiveness and respect for humanity in our day to day lives. .. CN Editorial, 24 Apr 2017