Linguist RA Chitrali gets presidential award for his book

LAHORE: International Innovation Laureate(Germany), Linguist, poet and Ph.Dscholar in Law Rehmat Aziz Khan Chitrali’s Khowar language book namely“Muhammad (peace be upon him)” a Collection of Naatiya Poetry won the 3rst prizeat a National level in the National Seerath competition 2016 in the category ofbooks in regional languages.

He received the award on the occasion of the International Seerat-un-NabiConference at Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore, where distinguished bo oks andpapers were conferred distinctions.In the concluding session of the aforementioned conference which was heldunder the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Religious A9airs and Interfaith Harmony, Govt of Pakistan “Muhammad SAW- Seerat Book” wasawarded 1st prize in a national level contest.

Researcher and Seerat NigarRehmat Aziz Chitrali received the award with a certi3cate of distinction andSeerat Gold Medal. Literary circles, poets and authors and civil societymembers extended their congratulation to both the publisher KhowarAcademy and Rehmat Aziz Chitrali Gold Medalist on their commendable bookon seerat un nabbi in khowar language spoken in Chitral, Swat and Ghizer Gilgit Baltistan. — Sajjad ur Rahman, 03 Jan 2017.