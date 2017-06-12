Lawyers protest manhandling of colleague by court bailiff

Chitral — District Bar Association announced boycott of court proceedings until a staff of the judiciary namely Islamuddin was suspended and inquiry against him ordered. The accused person had manhandled a lawyer Altaf Gohar Advocate within the court premises which aroused the wrath of the lawyer community. The resolution of the District Bar Association headed by Sajidullah Advocate demanded suspension and trial of the accused person. — GH Farooqui, 12 Jun 2017

