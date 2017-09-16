Ladies Shopping Mall to be established in Chitral city

Chitral .. A Ladies exclusive shopping market is to be established in Chitral city. Wg Cdr (r) Fardad Ali Shah owner of the premises on bye pass road near Ataliq chowk, talking to this correspondent said since a long time he felt the need for such an exclusive market where both the shopkeepers and the shoppers would be female only.

He thanked president chamber of commerce and industry Sartaj Ahmad Khan for seconding his proposition and extending moral support about the project. He said he did not seek any financial support from the government or any NGO and instead would want female entrepreneurs to be encouraged and helped by the govt and NGOs, so that they are able to initiate a business of their own and stand on their own feet. He said the market would be self sufficient with all basic facilities like wash rooms, prayer room, canteen, dispensary etc.

He said because of having no healthy outlet to vent their energies and capabilities in consonance with present day ground realities, female population is getting frustrated and alarming increase in cases of mental illnesses and suicides are a proof of this. Wg Cdr (r) Fardad Ali Shah said despite having better proposition for earning more money from the premise, he opted to set up such a market as a humble contribution from his side towards solving the social problems of Chitral. .. CN report, 16 Sep 2017